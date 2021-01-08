Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office asking for help locating suspect in deadly shooting

Santa Barbara - South County

GOLETA, Calif. -- Santa Barbara County Sheriff's detectives are asking for the public's help in finding the suspect involved in a deadly shooting on Thursday afternoon in Goleta.

On Thursday at around 12:30 p.m., deputies responded to reports of gunshots in the area of the 600 block of Burtis Street in Goleta.

Deputies arrived to find two men in the front seat of a parked car suffering from gunshot wounds. One man had a fatal wound and the other was transported by paramedics.

In their investigation they found that people in the area heard gunshots and saw a suspect flee from the area. One witness saw the victims in the car and ran from the area to call 911.

The area from Hollister Avenue and Atascadero Creek from Turnpike to Patterson was issued a shelter in place for several hours.

The suspect was described as being a man in his 20s with dark hair. He was last seen wearing white, baggy blue jeans and a gray shirt. The Sheriff's Office said he was considered armed and dangerous.

Deputies, police dogs and County helicopters searched the area for the suspect but they were not able to locate the man.

The Sheriff's Office identifies the deceased victim as a 19-year-old man who lived in the unincorporated area of Santa Barbara. The surviving victim is a 19-year-old resident from Isla Vista, they were originally listed to be in critical condition but was changed to stable condition.

The Sheriff's Department say there are no further details are available at this time and the motive for the shooting has yet to be determined.

The suspect is still at large however investigators do not believe that the general public is at risk.

Detectives are asking for the public's help in locating the suspect. They ask residents within the half mile radius of Burtis Street to check their video systems between the hours of 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and send in any information available to the Sheriff's Office. To contact the Sheriff’s Criminal Investigations Bureau call 805-681-4150, or call the anonymous tip line at 805-681-4171.