Santa Barbara - South County

ORCUTT, Calif. -- Santa Barbara County Fire knocked down a car fire early Monday morning in Orcutt.

At around 4:06 a.m., Santa Barbara County received reports of a car fire on the 2000 block of Sherwood Avenue in Orcutt.

They sent one engine and at arrival, firefighters found a large car on fire.

They quickly put out the fire.

They reported no one with injuries.

The cause is under investigation.