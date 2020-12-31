Santa Barbara County reports three additional COVID-19 deaths

Santa Barbara - South County

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. -- Santa Barbara County Public Health reports three additional deaths related to COVID-19 on Thursday. These latest deaths bring the county's coronavirus death toll to 160.

According to the public health department, one person was a resident of the Santa Barbara and unincorporated Mission Canyon area, another resided in the Lompoc area and the third lived in Santa Maria.

Two of the people were over 70 years of age and one was between the ages of 50 to 69. Two individuals had underlying medical conditions, the public health department said.

One death was associated to an outbreak at a congregate care facility.

396 new coronavirus cases were reported in Santa Barbara County on Thursday. For a complete breakdown of cases, click here.