La Boheme professional Dance Group keeps kickin’ during pandemic

Santa Barbara - South County

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.

The pandemic postponed parades that showcased some professional dance troops including La Boheme.

La Boheme professional dance group led by director Teresa Kuskey Nowak is known for its high kicks and colorful corsets

Kuskey is trained in ballet and jazz and has performed in New York, but dancers don’t need extensive training to join.

Kuskey welcomes everyone and thanks to social media she has kept the dance group going.

They have practiced in parks and created videos to share on Instagram and Facebook.

She also served as St. Barbara during a virtual Old Spanish Days program.

Kuskey said she is in even better shape than she was before the pandemic.

Fans would never guess she is the mother of six, including a son with Downs Syndrome who uses a wheelchair.

She believes people can find the time to dance and once they do they won’t regret it.

Nowak said La Boheme feeds her soul.

And it also puts smiles on the faces of people watching and those encouraged to join in the fun.

Tune into NewsChannel 3-12 tonight to see La Boheme in action.