Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County
By
Published 12:57 pm

Caltrans close Highway 101 road due to flooding

caltrans logo california department of transportation

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. -- Caltrans closed the number 2 lanes on Highway 101 near Montecito on Monday afternoon.

Rain fall caused slick roads and flooding in many areas in Santa Barbara on Monday.

On Monday at around 11:30 a.m., Caltrans closed the number 2 northbound lane of Highway 101 at Romero Creek, or Sheffield Drive, near Montecito due to flooding.

The number 1 lane remained open for traffic.

Caltrans removed the water from the Highway.

Both lanes have since reopened.

Traffic
Author Profile Photo

Julia Nguyen

Julia Nguyen is an assignment editor and social media coordinator for NewsChannel 3-12. To learn more about Julia, click here.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content