Caltrans close Highway 101 road due to flooding

Santa Barbara - South County

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. -- Caltrans closed the number 2 lanes on Highway 101 near Montecito on Monday afternoon.

Rain fall caused slick roads and flooding in many areas in Santa Barbara on Monday.

On Monday at around 11:30 a.m., Caltrans closed the number 2 northbound lane of Highway 101 at Romero Creek, or Sheffield Drive, near Montecito due to flooding.

The number 1 lane remained open for traffic.

Caltrans removed the water from the Highway.

Both lanes have since reopened.