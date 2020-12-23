Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s reports three additional staff, two inmates with COVID-19

Santa Barbara - South County

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. -- Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office reports three additional staff members and two inmates with COVID-19 on Wednesday.

Of the three staff members, one was a Sheriff's Deputy and the other two were Custody Deputies.

The two inmates were found to be positive with COVID-19 during the intake screening process. One of the inmates came in Tuesday night and the other came in Wednesday night.

The Sheriff's Deputy last worked on December 16 and began experiencing symptoms on December 18. They were tested on December 19 and found to be positive with COVID-19 on Monday.

The first Custody Deputy last worked on December 17 and developed symptoms the next day. They were tested and found positive on Wednesday.

The second Custody Deputy last worked on December 18 and had symptoms the next day. They were tested on Wednesday and found to be positive with COVID-19.

This brings the total number of Sheriff’s Office employees who have tested positive for COVID-19 to 69, with 50 having recovered and returned to work.

The Sheriff's Office says both Custody Deputies consistently wore a mask while at work.

The two inmates are in negative-air pressure housing areas, separate from the general population.