Santa Barbara - South County
Santa Barbara County reports additional death related to COVID-19, 151 total deaths

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. -- Santa Barbara County Public Health reported an additional death related to COVID-19 on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, Public Health reported another death related to COVID-19, this makes the total at 151 deaths in the County.

The individual was over 70 years old with underlying medical conditions. They lives in the unincorporated areas of Goleta.

Their death was associated with an outbreak at a congregate facility.

There were a total of 221 new cases on Wednesday. 113 of those cases are hospitalized with 22 people currently in the ICU.

