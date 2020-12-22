Box truck crash cause heavy traffic on Highway 101

Santa Barbara - South County

CARPINTERIA, Calif. -- A box truck crash caused heavy traffic on Highway 101 on Tuesday morning.

Around 6:30 a.m., a box truck crashed into a guardrail causing traffic to stop on northbound Highway 101 nearby Santa Monica Road in Carpinteria.

Caltrans closed the road near Santa Monica Road causing heavy traffic in the area.

The number one lane was reopened around 8:14 a.m. The number two right lane remains closed for guardrail repair.

The number two lane is expected to reopen by 1 p.m.

We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.