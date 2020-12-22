Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County
today at 11:34 am
Published 11:29 am

Box truck crash cause heavy traffic on Highway 101

Caltrans
Caltrans

CARPINTERIA, Calif. -- A box truck crash caused heavy traffic on Highway 101 on Tuesday morning.

Around 6:30 a.m., a box truck crashed into a guardrail causing traffic to stop on northbound Highway 101 nearby Santa Monica Road in Carpinteria.

Caltrans closed the road near Santa Monica Road causing heavy traffic in the area.

The number one lane was reopened around 8:14 a.m. The number two right lane remains closed for guardrail repair.

The number two lane is expected to reopen by 1 p.m.

We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

Traffic
Julia Nguyen

Julia Nguyen is an assignment editor and social media coordinator for NewsChannel 3-12. To learn more about Julia, click here.

