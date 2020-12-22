150th coronavirus-related death reported in Santa Barbara County

Santa Barbara - South County

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Santa Barbara County reported two more COVID-19 related death on Tuesday, bringing the total deaths in the county to 150.

The Public Health Department said one individual lived in Santa Maria and was between the ages of 50 to 69 years old.

The other individual lived in the unincorporated area of North County and was over 70 years of age.

Public Health says neither had underlying health conditions and their deaths were not related to an outbreak at a congregate care facility.

264 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the county on Tuesday. Currently, there are 103 people hospitalized for the virus, with 22 in the ICU.

