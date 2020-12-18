Two more SB County deputies, inmates test positive for COVID-19

Santa Barbara - South County

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office reported that a sheriff's deputy, custody deputy and two inmates have recently tested positive for COVID-19.

The sheriff's deputy reportedly last worked on Saturday, Dec. 12, and came down with symptoms the following day. The deputy was tested for the virus at a community testing center on Dec. 16 and received positive results on Dec. 17. The sheriff's office said the deputy consistently wore a mask while at work.

The custody deputy was reportedly tested on Dec. 15 as part of the office's employee surveillance testing and last went to work on Dec. 16. That deputy was notified of positive test results on Friday, Dec. 18, bringing the total number of sheriff's office employees who have tested positive to 61. At this time, 50 of those individuals have recovered and returned to work. The custody deputy reportedly wore PPE while at work.

In two unrelated incidents, the sheriff's office booked two positive-testing inmates into the County Main Jail. One inmate was arrested Thursday night while the second was brought in on Friday.

Both inmates were found to be COVID-positive during their intake screening process and were housed in negative-air pressure housing areas separate from the general jail population.

At this time, 89 inmates have tested positive at the County Jail. Of those, 68 have already recovered, 16 were released from custody and one passed away.

