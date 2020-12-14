Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County
By
Published 11:37 pm

New street sign up renaming Indio Muerto with Hutash Street

Indio Muerto Street sign
Scott Sheahen / KEYT

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - New street signs are up in one Santa Barbara neighborhood.

Indio Muerto was renamed and is now officially Hutash Street.

A virtual ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Monday afternoon to unveil the new name.

Earlier this year, the Barbareño Chumash Tribal Council requested the name change. Indio Muerto means "Dead Indian" in Spanish. In September, the Santa Barbara City Council determined the street name was offensive and voted to change it.

The new street name Hutash means Mother Earth.

Yizel Medrano

Yizel Medrano is a producer at KEYT|KCOY|KKFX.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content