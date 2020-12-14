New street sign up renaming Indio Muerto with Hutash Street

Santa Barbara - South County

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - New street signs are up in one Santa Barbara neighborhood.

Indio Muerto was renamed and is now officially Hutash Street.

A virtual ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Monday afternoon to unveil the new name.

Earlier this year, the Barbareño Chumash Tribal Council requested the name change. Indio Muerto means "Dead Indian" in Spanish. In September, the Santa Barbara City Council determined the street name was offensive and voted to change it.

The new street name Hutash means Mother Earth.