Three more Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s employees test positive for COVID-19

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office reported that three more employees, including two deputies, have tested positive for the coronavirus in recent weeks.

The three individuals are a non-sworn member of the professional staff, a custody deputy and a sheriff’s deputy.

The sheriff's office said the non-sworn employee last worked in the office on Nov. 20 in a position that did not require them to come in contact with the public or inmates.

The employee reportedly began experiencing COVID-related symptoms two days later on Nov. 22 and was tested at a community testing site on Nov. 24. The positive test results came back the following day while the employee stayed home from work.

The custody deputy last reportedly worked on Nov. 25 and began experiencing symptoms during their regular days off. The sheriff's office said the deputy does have contact with inmates during their duties, however, this exposure does not appear to be work-related. The custody deputy was tested on Nov. 30 and received positive test results that same day.

The most recent case, the sheriff's deputy, also last worked on Nov. 25. This deputy came down with symptoms during their days off and was tested Dec. 1. Their positive test result came back the following day. The sheriff's office said this deputy works an administrative position and did not have contact with the public or inmates during work.

These three cases bring the total number of positive testing sheriff's employees to 48. All but five have fully recovered from the virus.