Planned burn scheduled at Spaulding Ranch in Santa Ynez Valley

Santa Barbara - South County

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. -- Santa Barbara County Fire schedules a planned burn at Spaulding Ranch starting December 7 in the Santa Ynez Valley.

County Fire will be conducting a state-sanctioned vegetation management burn on Spaulding Ranch in the area between Tims Road and Midland School in the Santa Ynez Valley starting December 7.

The burn is scheduled to be for three days.

They say this burn will help decrease fuel load to wildfires.

San Luis Obispo fire, CAL Fire and Los Padres National Forest will be participating in the burn.

The burn is set to start at around 7 a.m. on December 7.

Fire officials say the fire will be visible throughout the area.

Santa Barbara County Fire will work closely with the National Weather Service to monitor weather conditions for this burn.