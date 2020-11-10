Skip to Content
3.3 magnitude earthquake struck off coast of Isla Vista

ISLA VISTA, Calif. -- A 3.3 magnitude earthquake struck off coast of Isla Vista on Tuesday morning.

On Tuesday morning at around 8:15 a.m., the small earthquake shook the grounds in Isla Vista and Goleta.

The small earthquake's epicenter was around nine miles from the Isla Vista shore in the Santa Barbara Channel.

The earthquake was felt by some people in and nearby the Isla Vista and Goleta area.

If you felt it, you can let the USGS know by reporting it online.

