Lompoc Unified increases pay for substitute teachers

LOMPOC, Calif. -- Lompoc Unified School District Board of Education has approved a pay increase for their substitute teachers on Tuesday.

During a school board meeting on Tuesday, the Board of Education approved a retroactive pay increase for the district's substitutes.

“Having high caliber substitutes available for our teachers to call on when they need to be absent helps students continue to learn and have access to a quality education,” said Superintendent Trevor McDonald.

McDonald says substituting is now different and harder than it was before. Substitute teacher will now have to teach through Zoom and they will also face additional workload due to remote learning.

The school district says substitutes will receive $50 more per day for their services.

The new pay increase will be retroactive to the beginning of the school year.

