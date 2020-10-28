Firefighters knock down HWY 101 fire near Refugio State Beach

Santa Barbara - South County

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. -- Firefighters knocked down a small vegetation fire on Wednesday afternoon.

At around 11:58 a.m., Lompoc Fire and Santa Barbara County Fire responded to reports of a vegetation fire north of Refugio State Beach along Highway 101 northbound.

Fire engines arrived and quickly knocked down the fire along the roadside of the highway.

A fire break was made earlier by ranchers nearby who helped contain the fire.

The vegetation fire was contained to one acre.

The cause is under investigation.