Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County
By
Published 12:58 pm

Firefighters knock down HWY 101 fire near Refugio State Beach

Highway 101 Vegetation Fire
Mike Eliason / SBC Fire

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. -- Firefighters knocked down a small vegetation fire on Wednesday afternoon.

At around 11:58 a.m., Lompoc Fire and Santa Barbara County Fire responded to reports of a vegetation fire north of Refugio State Beach along Highway 101 northbound.

Fire engines arrived and quickly knocked down the fire along the roadside of the highway.

A fire break was made earlier by ranchers nearby who helped contain the fire.

The vegetation fire was contained to one acre.

The cause is under investigation.

Fire / Traffic
Author Profile Photo

Julia Nguyen

Julia Nguyen is an assignment editor and social media coordinator at KEYT|KCOY|KKFX.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content