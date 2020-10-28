Firefighters knock down HWY 101 fire near Refugio State Beach
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. -- Firefighters knocked down a small vegetation fire on Wednesday afternoon.
At around 11:58 a.m., Lompoc Fire and Santa Barbara County Fire responded to reports of a vegetation fire north of Refugio State Beach along Highway 101 northbound.
Fire engines arrived and quickly knocked down the fire along the roadside of the highway.
A fire break was made earlier by ranchers nearby who helped contain the fire.
The vegetation fire was contained to one acre.
The cause is under investigation.
