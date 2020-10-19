Jackknifed semi stalls traffic on Hwy 101 in Carpinteria

Santa Barbara- S County

CARPINTERIA, Calif. - An apparent reckless driver and a jackknifed big rig caused a major backup on the southbound side of Hwy 101 just south of Santa Claus Lane.

An image from the Caltrans camera overlooking the lanes shows a number of drivers trying to turn around on the freeway in an attempt to avoid the two blocked lanes.

Credit: Theresa Beierle

The California Highway Patrol website shows that the accident happened just before 2:00 p.m. Monday afternoon in the work zone section of the ongoing freeway widening project.

The CHP site makes reference to a black Dodge Charger that was reckless prior to the traffic collision.

Vehicles are currently being re-routed off the freeway at Via Real.

