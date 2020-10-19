Jackknifed semi stalls traffic on Hwy 101 in Carpinteria
CARPINTERIA, Calif. - An apparent reckless driver and a jackknifed big rig caused a major backup on the southbound side of Hwy 101 just south of Santa Claus Lane.
An image from the Caltrans camera overlooking the lanes shows a number of drivers trying to turn around on the freeway in an attempt to avoid the two blocked lanes.
The California Highway Patrol website shows that the accident happened just before 2:00 p.m. Monday afternoon in the work zone section of the ongoing freeway widening project.
The CHP site makes reference to a black Dodge Charger that was reckless prior to the traffic collision.
Vehicles are currently being re-routed off the freeway at Via Real.
For the latest traffic conditions, click here.
