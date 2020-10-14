‘Great Shakeout drill’ still happening this year

Santa Barbara- S County

Statewide, Calif- The annual 'Great shakeout drill' is taking place this year on Thursday at 10:15 am.

A powerful earthquake may struck the state at anytime which is why this drill takes place every year.

While Covid-19 has brought many uncertainties and challenges, the public is still encouraged to take part by practicing what to do during an earthquakes. Part of the drill is to drop to the floor, take cover under something sturdy and hold on until the shaking stops. If you can't get under something sty low and protect the head and neck with one's arms.

School practice this drill every year, but due to the pandemic it will look different for students.

The 'Great shakeout drill' began in California and has also been organized in many other states and counties.

Anyone may register and find more info at shakeout.org