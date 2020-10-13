Santa Barbara School Board members consider hybrid model

Santa Barbara- S County

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.--Santa Barbara Unified School District school board members are considering in-person learning options.

The options include a hybrid model at elementary school campuses that could begin Nov. 9, and a secondary and high school hybrid model that could begin on Jan. 19.

The 7 p.m. "time certain" discussion will include about 25 public comments on Tuesday evening via Zoom.

Board members Kate Ford said they have received a large number of calls, and emails form parents about resuming school in a new way.

To link to the meeting visit https://sbunified.zoom.us/j/97514467547

