Not In Our Town: Hate, Racism, Vandalism

SANTA BARBARA, Calif - There is a new community message coming from a popular Santa Barbara business, known for churning out sweets for more than a decade.

Shannon Gaston, owner of Crushcakes (Credit/Beth Farnsworth)

Shannon Gaston, owner of Crushcakes, said her family is very diverse: Jewish, Black and Persian.

When the Black Lives Matter movement unfolded this summer, Gaston said it was an important rallying cry so she put up a large, yellow BLM sign outside the shop on Anacapa Street.

The banner was quickly defaced with graffiti.

Gaston said she couldn't fathom the idea of racism and hate in our beautiful community and began to brainstorm with Rabbi Arthur and others, to come up with a solution.

Within days, they came up with an idea for a new poster.

“Not in our town. No room for hate. No room for racism. Just bringing people together -- peace, love, harmony -- which is exactly what crushcakes was built on,” Gaston said. “Our entire motto since day one when we opened in 2008 has been Peace, Love, Cupcakes.”

Gaston said the poster was a collaborative, volunteer effort. She credited graphic designer Christine Feldman for the artwork and Boone Graphics for making 100 copies.

“We love it! And it says everything we hoped to share here in Santa Barbara.”

Gaston said she’d love to see the dove detailed poster in storefront windows in Santa Barbara, Montecito and Goleta. If you’re a business owner and would like one, contact Crushcakes through the following link: https://www.crushcakes.com/