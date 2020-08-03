Santa Barbara City Firefighters using new backpacks to help save lives

Santa Barbara- S County

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — The Santa Barbara City Fire Department was recently awarded a $15,000 grant from the California Fire Foundation and PG&E (Pacific Gas and Electric).

The grant money was used to purchase 42 new modern wild land firefighting backpacks.

The packs were supplied by Mystery Ranch Company and are designed for firefighters who respond to vegetation fires.

These packs have been redesigned and constructed so the weight of the pack is evenly distributed on the firefighters’ hips and shoulders, thereby minimizing potential back injuries.

The extra space in the backpacks allows for clothing, food, extra tools and gear to be carried when firefighters are away from the fire engine for extended periods of time.

The fire department is involved in wildland firefighting operations both locally and within the state of California.

Santa Barbara City Fire Department has specialized firefighting apparatus for responding to vegetation fires in four of the eight fire stations within the City of Santa Barbara.

These new backpacks have been in use since the start of fire season, put to use during the two vegetation fires which broke out near Fairview Avenue and the Hollister Ranch fire among many other smaller blazes.

