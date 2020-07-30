Additional employee at Santa Barbara County Jail tests positive for COVID-19

Santa Barbara- S County

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. -- Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office reports an additional civilian staff member testing positive for COVID-19 on Thursday.

The staff member was tested as part of the ongoing testing at the Main Jail.

Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office says the staff member had consistently wore a mask and worked near an inmate cleaning crew that wore full personal protective equipment.

The staff member was tested on Tuesday and last worked at the facility on Wednesday.

They received their positive test result on Thursday.

The Sheriff's Office has now a total number of 37 positive COVID-19 cases.

28 of those cases have recovered and returned to work.

Staff members with COVID-19 are continuing their recovery at home, this includes four custody deputies, three civilian staff members and two sheriff deputies.