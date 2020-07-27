Fiesta online auction to include artwork by Grace Fisher, Andrew Leonard and others

Santa Barbara- S County

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. -- Before the COVID-19 pandemic turned Old Spanish Days 2020 into a virtual celebration, art work was raffled-off at special events throughout the year.

In August, Fiesta inspired art will be auctioned-off online to benefit the nonprofit Old Spanish Days Fiesta organization.

Artwork by prodigy Grace Fisher, who overcame a polio-like illness, is on the auction block.

It was commissioned by photographer Fritz Olenberger and inspired by a recent photo he took looking down at the twirling current Spirit of Fiesta Alena Velasco of Lompoc.

A limited edition of Fiesta posters by Andrew Leonard on metal will also be auctioned off along with a painting of the Arlington Theatre by Richard Schloss.

Art lovers can register now by clicking here and bids will be taken through August 9, 2020.

El Presidente Erik Davis said if this online auction goes well there is a good chance it will continue for years to come.

Davis said people as far away as New Zealand have been watching online events such as Fiesta Fridays and he is confident the virtual auction will appeal to people all over the world.

Many viewers have visited during Old Spanish Days, others are likely to put it on their travel bucket list after enjoying the online events.

We will hear more about the art and the artists and how people can bid tonight on Fox11 News at 10 pm. and NewsChannel 3/12 at 11p.m.