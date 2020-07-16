Santa Ynez Valley High School cancels in-person graduation ceremony

Santa Barbara- S County

SANTA YNEZ, Calif. -- Santa Ynez High School canceled its in-person graduation ceremony Thursday. It was set to happen later this month.

The school superintendent Scott Cory sent a letter to graduates and parents informing them of the news.

The current Santa Barbara County Public Health Order does not allow for large gatherings.

The school held a parade last month to celebrate the class of 2020. They had delayed graduation hoping it would be able to hold a traditional event.