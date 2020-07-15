Santa Barbara Wildlife Care Network is on track for its busiest year ever

Santa Barbara- S County

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Santa Barbara Wildlife Care Network anticipates that 2020 will set the record for its highest intake year.

On July 10, a baby band-tailed pigeon was admitted, marking the 3000th patient this year.

There has been an influx of patients in 2020. This milestone is significant when compared to the the total numbers of patients from previous years:

2018: 3,297 total patients; Patient #3000 arrived in November.

2019: 4,025 total patients (more than ever before); Patient #3000 arrived

in August.

2020: 3,075 patients so far; Patient #3000 arrived on July 10.

The organization expects this year will be its busiest year ever for various reasons:

- More people are spending time outside, going on walks or hikes

when they otherwise would have been working from their offices. People are finding animals in need, especially orphaned babies, when they spend time outdoors. They are bringing these patients to the Santa Barbara

Wildlife Care Network.

- Urban development and wildfires are displacing animals, causing them to move in closer to our residences. They are getting hit by cars, attacked by cats, and poisoned by rodenticide.

- Climate change is impacting animals' ability to find food, so more animals are arrive at the organization emaciated.

To continue helping the increasing number of patients, a new Wildlife Hospital is being built in Goleta.

If you would like to help provide food, baby formula, medication, and treatment for the patients currently in care, visit sbwcn.org/donate.