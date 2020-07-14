Hundreds of cyclists participate in annual rideout in Santa Barbara

Santa Barbara- S County

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. -- Hundreds of cyclists got together Saturday at La Mesa Park in Santa Barbara park for a rideout.

The annual event attracted people from throughout California. They did not wear masks while riding around.

Riders performed tricks as they darted in and out of traffic on Meigs Road.

Local biking group Santa Barbara Se Familia hosted the event.

"Doesn't matter what bike, who you are, what you do, you know as long as you got a bike you know you are welcome here," Santa Barbara Se Familia Founder Feliciano Herrera said.

The cyclists rode to the Mission and back. No accidents and injures were reported during the event.

Santa Barbara Police said they monitored the situation.