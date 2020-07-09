Lompoc Aquatic Center set to reopen on July 13

Santa Barbara- S County

LOMPOC, Calif. -- The Lompoc Aquatic Center is set to reopen on July 13.

The Lompoc Recreation Division will have a phased reopening and will implement new safety procedures to protect visitors.

The following initiatives will be implemented:

Lap swimming will require reservation, to reserve click here.

Water exercise, except deep-water exercise class

Swim lessons, levels five and above

Adult swim lessons

Parent and tot lessons

Private swim lessons.

The following aquatic center programs, activities and amusement structures that will not be open or available this summer will be:

Recreational swim

Group swim lessons for levels 1-4

Day camps

Pool rentals, birthday parties, outside groups, camps and others

Waterslides

AquaPlay structure

Aquatic Center Splash Passes, lap swim passes will remain available

Registrations for swimming lessons and water exercise will be available beginning July 13, and can be made by phone at 805-875-8100 or online by clicking here.

For more information about the Aquatic Center, click here.