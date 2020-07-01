Carlitos and other local restaurants welcome outdoor diners following governors order

Santa Barbara- S County

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.

When Gov. Gavin Newsom closed indoor dining activities in Santa Barbara County , Ventura County and other counties on a watch list, due to rising COVID19 numbers, some restaurants were ready.

Carlitos Cafe and Cantina across from The Arlington Theatre has always been known for its patio overlooking State Street.

Since the pandemic began Carlitos has added tables in the Arlington Plaza parking lot and in a Parklet on State St.

There are now more than two dozen outdoor tables.

Manager Ramsses Noeggerath learned the dine out only order was effective immediately on Wednesday morning.

By the time he got to work the patio was already busy.

The owner of the restaurants said by phone that she hopes the city of Santa Barbara will keep this block of State St. open like a promenade. She had heard the city planned to open a lane of traffic next week. She hopes the governor's order will change that.

