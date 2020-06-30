Santa Barbara County Fire makes quick work of vegetation fire near Goleta

Santa Barbara- S County

GOLETA, Calif. -- Santa Barbara County Fire contained a vegetation fire on Tuesday afternoon.

At around 3:57 p.m., Santa Barbara County Fire responded to reports of a vegetation fire at the Pueblos Canyon Road on the northbound onramp in Goleta.

County fire provided a full response to the fire with engines, aircraft and crews.

The first engine on scene reported one acre burning in light grass.

No structures were threatened or damaged.

Train traffic stopped.

County Fire has stopped forward progress of the fire.

Crews will be on scene for the next hour.

The fire is under investigation.