Housing Authority plans for 30 new affordable units on Cota Street in Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. -- The City of Santa Barbara's Housing Authority is planning on building 30 new affordable units on Cota Street for those experiencing homelessness in Santa Barbara.

In the recent Point-in-Time count completed in January, the study found 1,897 homeless residents countywide with 914, about 48 percent, living in Santa Barbara.

The City says the chronically homeless in Santa Barbara County rose from 423 to 614 - a 45 percent increase.

The Housing Authority plans to move forward to building new housing to address the needs of the homeless population in Santa Barbara.

The project is part of the Housing Authority's mission to "create safe, affordable and quality housing opportunities for families and individuals while promoting self-sufficiency and neighborhood revitalization."

The Housing Authority plans to build 30 affordable housing units on a property that consists of two parcels with a combined total of approximately 11,000 square feet.

The units will be at 116 Cota Street in Santa Barbara.

The Housing Authority says the location is a flat parcel and sits to the east of the shopping center on the corner of Cota and Anacapa Streets. This area has Dune Coffee Roasters, formerly The French Press. It is also across the street from the Cota Street commuter parking lot.

The Housing Authority says the City recently approved the funding of $2 million for the $2.6 million acquisition of this property.

The funding source from the City can only be used to support affordable housing efforts. The Housing Authority also intends to apply for Low Income Housing Tax Credits to provide the bulk of the funding needed for the development.

Housing Authority Executive Director/CEO Rob Fredericks released the following statement on this project:

“Despite our efforts, our nation, state and city continue to grapple with adequately addressing this issue affordable housing to those most in need and living without a home. We believe access to housing save lives. For over 25 years, the Housing Authority has worked to eliminate homelessness in Santa Barbara, one home at a time. However, we cannot do it alone. The Housing Authority has collaborated with several local agencies to provide supportive living situations at housing developments such as El Carrillo, Artisan Court, Bradley Studios, and Johnson Court. The services are designed to build independent living and tenancy skills, and, connect people with community- based health care and treatment. We are excited to add the Cota Street project to our affordable housing portfolio.” Rob Fredericks, HACSB Executive Director/CEO

The Housing Authority says the Cota Street property will feature the following:

A walkable downtown location that is close to essential services and other amenities.

A strong “good neighbor” policy, and a proven track record with permanent supportive housing developments.

Project-based rental assistance to provide affordable rent to every resident

On-site supportive services to provide ongoing case management and independent living skills.

A full-time on-site manager to oversee the apartment complex.

A community room for resident programs, group activities, and support groups

Controlled access points for entering and exiting the property.

No parking demand for residents, reducing the traffic impact of the area

Homes next to Veracruz Park which will provide community oversight of the recreational area.

