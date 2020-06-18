Spirit of Fiesta dances live at KEYT

Santa Barbara- S County

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. -- Fiesta starts off their celebration with a special Spirit of Fiesta dance on TV Hill in Santa Barbara on Thursday evening.

Spirit of Fiesta dancers, Alena Velasco and Alexandra Nocker, performed out on the patio at the KEYT news station during a live broadcast.

On Monday, Velasco earned the title of 2020 Spirit of Fiesta and Nocker earned the 2020 Junior Spirit.

Both danced individually for the live shows on the patio overlooking the city of Santa Barbara.

The station made sure safety protocols were followed to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Reporter John Palminteri did a live interview with El Presidente Erik Davis, Velasco and Nocker using an extended microphone holding.

Spirit of Fiesta began back in 1949 embodying the joy and vitality of Santa Barbara's annual summer festival.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Fiesta festivities will be different from years before. Fiesta will hold many of its signature events online, on television or in ways that follow physical distancing guidelines.

Velasco, 18, graduated in June from Lompoc High School. She was recognized for maintaining a 4.0 GPA all throughout high school. Velasco says she loves dancing, choreography, singing and volunteering at local elementary schools and nursing homes. Velasco trains at the Garcia Dance Studio.

Nocker, 10, will be going into 5th grade at Vieja Valley Elementary School. Nocker says her favorite subjects are math and social studies. Nocker dances flamenco and in her free time enjoys surfing, playing violin and acting. She has received awards for academics and citizenship. Nocker trains at the Zermeño Dance Academy.

The theme of this year’s Fiesta is “¡Vamos a Bailar!”, or “Let’s Dance!” in English.

More information about Fiesta 2020, click here.