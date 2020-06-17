Santa Barbara County Fire strikes vegetation fire near Cuyama

Santa Barbara- S County

CUYAMA, Calif. -- Santa Barbara County Fire responded to a vegetation fire near Cuyama on Wednesday afternoon.

The fire is being called the Highway Fire.

County fire and Los Padres National Forrest placed a running attack on the two acres fire.

Fire officials say the fire had a moderate rate of spread.

After multiple helicopter water drops, the fire was contained to approximately three acres.

Firefighters are still on scene.

Fire officials say the fire is located on Bureau of Land Management jurisdiction.