Victim hospitalized after falling from cliff near Painted Cave Road in Santa Barbara County

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Santa Barbara County Search and Rescue crews, alongside County firefighters and AMR, responded to an area of rocky cliffs near the 2700 block of Painted Cave Road after a person fell down an incline late Thursday night.

The call came in around 11:15 p.m. After an extensive search in the area, the victim was located by emergency personnel at the bottom of a ravine.

Search & Rescue team members grabbed technical rescue equipment and tried to find the best area for firefighters to rig a rope system that could reach the patient.

County Fire said the victim fell about 30 feet down the steep, rocky cliff in the mountain top community of Painted Cave.

Once crews found a safe place to secure their ropes, they were able to descend into the ravine and assess the patient.

Firefighters determined the victim was in serious condition. They then worked to secure the patient onto a backboard which they hoisted up to the surface in a rescue basket.

The patient was then immediately transported by AMR ambulance to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital for treatment. We do not know their current condition.

Crews remained on scene to clean up the area.