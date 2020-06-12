Gyms reopen throughout California as COVID-19 restrictions ease

Santa Barbara- S County

GOLETA, Calif. — After being shut down for three long months, gyms across California have started to reopen.

At Killer B Fitness in Goleta, owner Bob Wilcher has been counting down the clock anticipating the opportunity to train his clients once again.

“Really was fantastic seeing the people again was amazing,” Wilcher said.

Stuck quarantined at home for quite some time, many customers are excited to get back into shape.

“While I was gone over COVID I did not workout very much,” Cindy Douglas said. “It feels wonderful to finish a workout and be sweaty, feels like a sense of relief.”

In order to safely reopen, Wilcher removed some machines from inside his studio to allow everyone to stay six feet apart.

Killer B has also implemented a strict sanitation protocol, requiring customers to wash machines after each use.

“We have tried to do everything we can to make this a safe place,” Wilcher said.

Despite masks not being mandated, most clients seem to appreciate these new changes.

“There is plenty of space between machines and I felt very safe,” Marsi Richardson said.

“It’s a community effort to keep things clean from one machine to the next,” Christie Jones said. “I think they’re doing a really good job.”

Classes are being held at 25% occupancy, allowing for more intimacy between instructors and clients.

“We’re giving people more time with us,” Wilcher said. “We’re shortening our class time to fifty minutes instead of an hour.”

Looking ahead, those coming into the classes say that they’re excited to workout once more while sweating out their stress.

“I’m excited about being on a routine again where I’m getting stronger everyday,” Douglas said.

“I’m getting my body back, getting really strong and and getting fit again,” Jones concluded.

Killer B Fitness will be hosting workouts every day from its locations in Goleta and Santa Barbara. To book a class, visit their website or call 805-452-8088.