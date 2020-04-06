Catholic Charities providing food for unemployed locals

Santa Barbara- S County

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — Catholic Charities in Santa Barbara has been serving those in need for nearly 100 years.

With the coronavirus pandemic causing many locals to lose their jobs, there’s more need for help than ever before.

The charity has made it necessary in order to keep providing aid while helping prevent the spread of COVID-19.

This meant temporarily closing down the thrift store and prepackaging essential goods outside the food pantry.

“We decided to just have people pick up food,” Catholic Charities regional coordinator Brian Clark said. “That way we could still distribute food but do it in a more responsible way.”

Ever since California’s statewide lockdown began, the staff has been working tirelessly while witnessing a greater need.

“Everybody has been working so hard, from morning until we close,” Catholic Charities food pantry coordinator Tony Fernandez said. “Everybody is putting in a lot of effort.”

As the largest distributor in Santa Barbara County, Catholic Charities is providing up to three thousand pounds of food per day.

“About ten new people every day and we are already seeing between five and six hundred people a week,” Clark said.

“It’s a lot of people been coming,” Fernandez said. “Nobody goes out without food.”

For some clients, coming here each week helps them avoid crowded grocery stores.

“Waiting in line at all the grocery stores is havoc,” Santa Barbara resident Mark Wofford said. “There’s a lot of germs and things going on there.”

“My only problem is tracking down some toilet paper,” Goleta resident Andy Brown joked.

All humor aside, those receiving help deeply appreciate the service being provided.

“It helps out a lot,” Brown said. “You don’t have to make as many trips to the supermarket.”

“What they’d done for the community, it’s a major help to a lot of people,” Wofford said.

No matter how difficult these circumstances, Catholic Charities remains dedicated to providing food for those in need.

“Our goal is to feed people and help people,” Fernandez concluded. “There is no reason for people to be hungry.”

For those looking to help, Catholic Charities is actively accepting donations online.