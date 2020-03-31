The Rhythmic Arts Project practices social distancing by offering lessons online

Santa Barbara- S County

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.

The Rhythmic Arts Project, known as TRAP, is taking its lessons online in an effort to practice social distancing.

The Santa Barbara based nonprofit has trained teachers locally and around the world.

Piqui Granja is a TRAP instructor at the Imagine preschool in Ecuador.

Granja uses TRAP methods to enhance the lives of people with intellectual differences.

Granja is sharing videos of herself reading children's books online and TRAP lessons, using music, will follow.

People are welcome to enjoy them for free at https://www.facebook.com/TheRhythmicArtsProject/