Local politicians adopt resolution aimed to support 2020 Census

Santa Barbara- S County

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — It’s been less than a week since the 2020 census got underway with invitations arriving in mailboxes across the county.

Yesterday, the U.S. Census Bureau suspended field operations to protect workers from the coronavirus.

However, people can still make sure that they are accurately counted.

“Right now this week, they are refocusing their efforts to look at different ways that they can reach their populations so that they can participate in the census,” Santa Barbara County Association of Governments public information manager Lauren Bianchi Klemann said.

The national headcount — taking place every 10 years — is important for a variety of reasons.

“How many representatives we get, how our district lines are drawn and most importantly funding for important programs,” Santa Barbara County Census 2020 Complete Count Committee co-chair Joni Maiden said.

Although fieldwork for the 2020 census has been temporarily paused, people can still complete their census online, over the phone and through the mail.

“It’s a very easy five minutes if you’re one person,” Maiden said. “There are nine questions.”

Local governments are urging people to make sure they get counted.

This morning, the Santa Barbara County Association of Governments unanimously adopted a resolution to recognize the importance of the census.

“It feels very good to get that support,” Maiden said

“These elected officials throughout the county want to ensure that every resident can respond to the census from the comfort of their own home,” Klemann said.

The census results will determine how millions of dollars in federal funding will flow into our community over the next decade.

“We all count and be being counted will contribute to our community,” Maiden concluded. “This includes the programs and services which affect the outcomes of our community.”

For those hoping to complete their census, they can visit their official website or call 1-844-330-2020.