Public Health Department takes part in virtual Coronavirus conference

Santa Barbara- S County

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.

Public Health staff members took part in a Coronavirus conference without an audience. They wanted it to be virtual to keep people safe.

They taped off seats to keep the few people in attendance six feet apart.

Deputy Director Paige Batson said, "The droplet falls and it usually will fall within 3 feet. It can only travel 3 feet, so this is why social distancing is so important."

The top health officers phoned it in.

Public Health Administration Diretcor Van Do-Reynoso said he was tele-commuting.

She said as of Monday afternoon there were 128 people tested with 31 coming back negative and 96 results pending.

Although testing is free, test are limited. There are 1700 collection kits and more are on the way.

By phone Dr. Ansorg said they can't afford to test everyone, so they have formed a working group with hospitals and labs and a 3 tier priority system.

The top tier are the elderly and people with underlying conditions.

The second tier are first-responders and the third tier are people with symptoms who are able to isolate until they feel better.

If you have a fever, cough or other respiratory symptoms Dr. Ansorg said don't show up at your doctors office or the ER without calling first.

He said don't work or mingle and while you stay home for 14 days drink plenty of fluids, and take Tylenol.

Do not return to work unless you are symptom free for at least 72 hours after the isolation period.

Van Do-Reynoso said, " I am hoping everything that we are doing, now engaging with our community will change the norm."

Since the virus can live on surfaces for hours or days, health care workers said cleaning, hand washing, distancing , and isolation will flatten the infection curve .