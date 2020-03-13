Organic Soup Kitchen increases delivery services

Santa Barbara- S County

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. -- Organic Soup Kitchen announced that they will increase its service to the Santa Barbara community on Friday morning.

This is due to the surrounding concerns with the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Soup Meal delivery service is open to all community members including families, elderly and those with underlying conditions.

They say the increased Soup Meal delivery service will provide food security as the community takes on extra precautions against the COVID-19 virus.

The Executive Director of the Organic Soup Kitchen gave the following statement:

“Our Soup Meals are formulated to build strong immune systems, and that's exactly what people need to fight this scary and highly contagious virus.” Anthony Carroccio, Executive Director of Organic Soup Kitchen



Since 2009, Organic Soup Kitchen has made and delivered organic, plant-based soup meals to cancer patients, the elderly and those with chronic illness Santa Barbara County.

