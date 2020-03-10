Gov. Newsom, State Health officials address coronavirus, Grand Princess Cruise Ship

Santa Barbara- S County

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- Governor Gavin Newsom and State Health officials gave an update about the state's response to COVID-19 and the Grand Princess cruise ship Tuesday afternoon.

Newsom discussed what California is doing after at least 21 people aboard the Grand Princess Cruise ship tested positive for the virus.

The governor then fielded questions from reporters and discussed a myriad topics including the availability and effectiveness of testing equipment, as well as his thoughts on the preventative actions being taken by major sports leagues.

Gov. Newsom with some criticism of the major sports leagues, says local public health officials should decide if games should be canceled. https://t.co/0WU2W4CwJm — Travis Schlepp (@travischlepp) March 10, 2020

The City of Santa Barbara has been informed by Princess Cruises that the Grand Princess will not anchor in Santa Barbara this month as previously scheduled on March 24.

The ship is currently docked in the Port of Oakland.