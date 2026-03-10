Skip to Content
San Luis Obispo County

Atascadero firefighters knock down multiple outbuilding fires on Sycamore Road

ATASCADERO, Calif. (KEYT) – Fire crews successfully put out a fire involving multiple outbuildings in the 7100 block of Sycamore Road Monday night.

On March 9, around 6:40 p.m., firefighters arrived to discover two outbuildings, a fence, and a travel trailer engulfed in flames next to an approximately 1500 square foot shop stated a press release Tuesday from the Atascadero Fire and Emergency Services.

According to Atascadero Fire and Emergency Services, multiple cylinders and cans at the scene were the source of several small explosions during the response, but firefighters were able to knock down the flames within twenty minutes of their arrival.

Extensive overhaul was conducted at the scene for hours after the fire was knocked down and no injuries were reported from the scene shared Atascadero Fire and Emergency Services.

The exact cause of the fire remains under investigation added Atascadero Fire and Emergency Services.

