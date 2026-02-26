Gas leak leads to evacuation and shelter-in-place order in Avila Beach
AVILA BEACH, Calif. (KEYT) – Around 100 people were evacuated and about 200 were asked to shelter in place after a gas leak was detected during trenching operations near Canvasback Place Thursday.
No one was sickened in the area shared the San Luis Obispo County Fire Department.
According to the San Luis Obispo County Fire Department, the leak was halted around 12:35 p.m. after utility personnel were able to secure the one-inch gas line leak.