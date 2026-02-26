Skip to Content
San Luis Obispo County

Gas leak leads to evacuation and shelter-in-place order in Avila Beach

Image courtesy of the San Luis Obispo County Fire Department
today at 12:27 pm
Published 12:37 pm

AVILA BEACH, Calif. (KEYT) – Around 100 people were evacuated and about 200 were asked to shelter in place after a gas leak was detected during trenching operations near Canvasback Place Thursday.

No one was sickened in the area shared the San Luis Obispo County Fire Department.

According to the San Luis Obispo County Fire Department, the leak was halted around 12:35 p.m. after utility personnel were able to secure the one-inch gas line leak.

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12.

