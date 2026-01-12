Fire crews and Hazmat teams responded to fire involving lithium ion batteries at Higuera Street facility

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (KEYT) – Firefighters and Hazmat teams were on the scene of a commercial fire involving lithium ion batteries inside a facility at 3825 Higuera Street Monday.

According to the San Luis Obispo City Fire Department, fire crews were dispatched to a reported structure fire at an approximately 10,000 square foot facility on South Higuera Street.

Employees at the facility had safely evacuated and arriving firefighters spotted smoke coming from the building shared the San Luis Obispo City Fire Department.

Inside of the building, fire crews encountered heavy smoke, an indication that fire-suppressant tools had been activated already and once firefighters noted that flames at the scene involved lithium ion batteries, a hazardous materials team was called to the scene detailed the San Luis Obispo City Fire Department.

A joint response involving firefighters from Morro Bay City Fire Department, Five Cities Fire Authority, and San Luis Obispo County Fire Department was called for and hazmat crews worked to limit the exposure of dangerous materials as well as managed decontamination efforts for responding firefighters explained the San Luis Obispo City Fire Department.

Flames were knocked down around 9:12 a.m. and no impact on the surrounding area has been detected noted the San Luis Obispo City Fire Department.

An official cause of the fire is under investigation by the Fire Marshal stated the San Luis Obispo City Fire Department.

Your News Channel has reached out to the aerospace company believed to operate out of the facility and its response will be added to this article when it is received.