San Luis Obispo County

Two people sustained moderate injuries after single-vehicle rollover on State Route 41 Friday

today at 1:46 pm
Published 2:01 pm

SHANDON, Calif. (KEYT) – Two people had moderate injuries after they were pulled from a burning vehicle by bystanders on Highway 41 at Olive Ranch Friday.

According to the San Luis Obispo County Fire Department, crews were dispatched around 12:45 p.m. for a reported fire near the interchange between eastbound State Route 46 and northbound State Route 41 west of Shandon.

Bystanders pulled the two injured people from the vehicle and the pair were transported from the scene by helicopter with moderate injuries shared the San Luis Obispo County Fire Department.

The roadway is closed for the response and drivers are asked to use caution even after the roadway is reopened as crews will remain on the scene for overhaul added the San Luis Obispo County Fire Department.

