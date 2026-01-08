Driver gets stuck in repaving project ditch on Sacramento Drive Thursday
SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (KEYT) – A driver got stuck in a repaving project ditch on Sacramento Drive Thursday afternoon.
On Jan. 8, around 2:30 p.m., a car was stuck perpendicular to the roadway in a deep ditch created as part of a repaving project in the 3600 block of Sacramento Drive posted the San Luis Obispo Police Department.
The driver was uninjured and DUI is not currently suspected added the San Luis Obispo Police Department.