Highway 1 closed in both directions at railroad crossing one mile north of Guadalupe due to flooding

today at 1:26 pm
Published 1:31 pm

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. (KEYT) – Highway 1 has been shut down in both directions at a low-lying area beneath a railroad crossing one mile north of Guadalupe due to flooding in the area.

According to Caltrans District 5, the section of roadway beneath the railroad crossing that usually floods during heavy rains will remain closed until Friday morning when crews will reassess the scene.

This is an evolving weather-related incident and more information will be added to this article as it is received.

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12.

