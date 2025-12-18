Northbound lanes of Highway 101 were closed in Pismo Beach due to downed wires in the roadway

PISMO BEACH, Calif. (KEYT) – All northbound lanes of Highway 101 were closed at Wadsworth Avenue in Pismo Beach due to a pole and wires in the roadway.

According to Caltrans District 5, the roadway has been cleared and all northbound lanes have reopened, but drivers can expect residual traffic in the area.

The screenshot below from Caltran's Quickmap taken at 12:54 p.m. showed the general location of the downed wires as the red and white exclamation marks and the red lines along Highway 101 indicated backed up traffic into Grover Beach and Arroyo Grande.

This is an evolving response and more information will be added to this article when it is received.

For the latest road conditions and alternative routes you can use, visit Caltrans' Quickmap here.