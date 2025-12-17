Pedestrian hit and killed on northbound Santa Rosa Street Wednesday morning

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (KEYT) – A pedestrian died after a traffic collision Wednesday morning on northbound Santa Rosa Street near the intersection with Montalban Street in San Luis Obispo.

According to the San Luis Obispo Police Department, northbound Santa Rosa Street, from Olive Street to Murray Avenue, is closed as part of the investigation into the fatal incident.

This is an evolving response and more information will be added to this article when it is received.