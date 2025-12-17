Skip to Content
San Luis Obispo County

Pedestrian hit and killed on northbound Santa Rosa Street Wednesday morning

KEYT
By
today at 10:02 am
Published 10:16 am

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (KEYT) – A pedestrian died after a traffic collision Wednesday morning on northbound Santa Rosa Street near the intersection with Montalban Street in San Luis Obispo.

According to the San Luis Obispo Police Department, northbound Santa Rosa Street, from Olive Street to Murray Avenue, is closed as part of the investigation into the fatal incident.

This is an evolving response and more information will be added to this article when it is received.

Article Topic Follows: San Luis Obispo County

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.