National Science On Screen® Grant Goes to SLO Film Center At the Palm Theater

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (KEYT) - The Palm Theater in downtown San Luis Obispo is one of nine first-time recipients of the Science On Screen® Grant.

The grant is part of a $250,000 program courtesy of a partnership between philanthropic non-profit organizations the Alfred P. Sloan Foundation and Coolidge Corner Theatre.

The Coolidge Corner Theatre is in Brookline, Massachusetts, known to be a population hub of physical and life scientists.

Science On Screen® got its start at the Coolidge showing cult, documentary, and feature films along with expert presentations addressing issues raised by the films.

The Sloan Foundation has been partnering with them for the last two decades taking the grant program to a nationally recognized level.

Recipients of the grant are chosen based on several criteria including local need for science-related programming, the significance of their roles in the cultural lives of their communities, and the strength of their proposed programming.

The SLO Film Center makes its home at the Palm Theater, and they are thrilled to receive the grant and announce their line-up of presentations.

