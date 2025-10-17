Four men arrested in connection with organized retail theft from Paso Robles Ulta Beauty

PASO ROBLES, Calif. (KEYT) – Four men were arrested in connection with a theft from a Paso Robles Ulta Beauty Thursday.

On Oct. 16, officers and deputies were sent to investigate a reported commercial theft at Ulta Beauty by multiple suspects who had fled the scene stated a press release Friday from the Paso Robles Police Department.

Officers located the involved vehicle and made contact with four men inside who matched the provided description detailed the Paso Robles Police Department.

According to Paso Robles Police, an investigation revealed that all four men - two 26-year-old Los Angeles men, a 28-year-old Fontana man, and a 29-year-old Los Angeles man - were involved in the retail theft.

Over $1000 in products were recovered form the involved vehicle and it is believed that all four men are part of an international retail theft ring added the Paso Robles Police Department.

All four men were arrested and booked at the San Luis Obispo County Jail on charges of burglary and conspiracy to commit a crime noted the Paso Robles Police Department.